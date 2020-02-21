Our schools are getting more crowded. This issue is only going to increase with the continued population growth in our region, including the recently approved Timber Creek subdivision of 344 homes in Carver, on top of several hundred homes approved last year for both Chaska and Carver.
Yet the Eastern Carver County School District (ISD 112) still is proposing to close East Union Elementary (EUE) for the 2021-22 school year, when only four months ago the district clearly stated they firmly believed we needed to build a new school. Is it logical to close an existing school now versus using it to full capacity?
What will the district look like in four to five years? If our community is growing as forecasted, a need for additional space is imminent. Most of our schools are already full or near capacity. When you have large overcrowded classrooms, students do not perform as well. Studies have proven this for years. Our students will ultimately be the ones who suffer. Also, what would happen if another referendum doesn’t pass and classrooms are at capacity? Having EUE as a safety valve for such a growing school district until a new school is built would be a great back-up plan.
The district has already invested a significant amount of money to update EUE, including a new roof and osmosis water system. The school currently has the ability to serve 200 students for at least the next four to five years until a new elementary school is built.
In the last school board working session on Feb. 10, there was discussion that ISD 112 could build an addition to Carver Elementary without a referendum for an estimated $11-plus million to hold the current student population of EUE. Adding space for students is a fine proposal, but the $11 million is a waste of taxpayers’ money when in the next breath it was stated they could spend up to $5 million to update EUE, which could nearly double its current student population.
It is understood budgets must be cut at times, but with a growing population, crowding classrooms, and desire for successful students, closing a school is not the answer. We need to keep ISD 112's good reputation. Keep EUE open.
Please show your support for keeping EUE open by contacting the ISD 112 school board at 112Feedback@district112.org or call 952-556-6107.
Nicole Kluzak Szybnski
Chaska