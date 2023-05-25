As the weather heats up, more people emerge from the winter ready to enjoy time outdoors. Families on their evening stroll. Dogs on walks. Kids on bikes. You see it all. What you don’t see is where the sidewalk ends.
Kerber Boulevard has gotten increasingly dangerous over the years as people drive faster and faster down the road. Fears have become reality as recently a pedestrian was struck and killed crossing the street near Byerly’s and it is only a matter of time before someone else is injured.
The sidewalk starts off downtown on both sides, allowing individuals to safely travel along the street. But the sidewalk only goes part of the way from 78th Street to Powers Boulevard, stopping at the bottom of the hill near Bighorn Drive. This means if you live on the north end of Kerber Boulevard, you must cross at your own risk or walk on the shoulder.
Vehicles frequently speed down the road and curves cause blind spots for the drivers. And, frankly, people often do not slow down even when there are people halfway across the street. This is incredibly unsafe for pedestrians trying to cross to reach the sidewalk. Kerber Boulevard is also incredibly dark, making it harder for drivers to see people crossing the road. The city needs to do something to make this road safer.
As of now, there is only the one designated crosswalk near Bighorn Drive and no other yield signs at the other six intersections between there and Powers Boulevard. Even in the areas closer to downtown where the sidewalk is on both sides of the road, the intersections are dangerous and dark at night. Something needs to be done to protect citizens in this highly residential area. The city must take action and address pedestrian safety.