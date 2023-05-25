As the weather heats up, more people emerge from the winter ready to enjoy time outdoors. Families on their evening stroll. Dogs on walks. Kids on bikes. You see it all. What you don’t see is where the sidewalk ends.

Kerber Boulevard has gotten increasingly dangerous over the years as people drive faster and faster down the road. Fears have become reality as recently a pedestrian was struck and killed crossing the street near Byerly’s and it is only a matter of time before someone else is injured.

