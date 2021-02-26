As a person that has held education to be a priority my entire life, I am proud of our House Republicans pushing legislation that would empower our local school districts to make the best decisions for their districts and remove the governor's ability to unilaterally keep schools closed.
The bill doesn't force local schools to reopen, but simply puts the decision in the hands of local school districts. It makes sense to let teachers, parents, superintendents, and locally-elected school boards plan and decide what works best for their students based on what those specific districts are facing.
I am deeply disappointed that every single member of the House DFL voted to block H.F. 1051 making Gov. Tim Walz's power to shut down schools more important than trusting our local school districts. This specifically includes Rep. Kelly Morrison, who is my state representative in District 33B. So much for education being a priority for Rep. Morrison.
I believe that the DFL isn’t listening to what we want in our communities or they would have voted in favor of the bill and supported our kids and schools.
John Kunitz
Chanhassen