I recently sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz appealing to him to let all fall high school sports to be played this year.
The lessons learned in team and individual competition representing their school cannot be taught, it can only be experienced. These lessons and experiences are carried with them for the rest of their lives.
In addition, for many of these competitors, it may be the only avenue for them to get a college education by earning scholarships.
As many know, some of the best experiences and memories in our lives took place with our teammates in high school. We learn that the work, sweat, bumps and bruises we endured while striving as a team for a common goal, and by representing your school and classmates, cannot be replicated. Every coach will tell their players, “they represent what is on the front of their jersey, not what may be on their backs.”
As we now know, the individuals affected most to the virus are the elderly, and mostly those who live in senior care housing. In addition, the vast majority of deaths (over 90%) have had preexisting conditions, and the average age of deaths are over 80 years old.
For high school age kids, we know the risks to them mostly comes from auto accidents, drugs, alcohol, depression and suicide. High school sports and activities are a defense against these higher risks.
On the website http://covidtracking.com I found the following (as of June 25), positive COVID cases nationally are down 57% from their high (based upon over 500,000 tests/day), and deaths are down 74% from their high. The death rate for teenagers is nearly nil nationwide (zero in Minnesota).
As we have heard in the media, let the science decide what we do. In this case, teenagers have very little risk to dying from COVID and if they do get the virus, it has been mild to them.
Let's not make a decision using assumptions (if a teenager gets the disease, they could spread it to others with a greater risk). Leave it up the the parents to take upon that risk to protect all of their loved ones and others if their child would become infected.
I ask others to let Gov. Walz and other decision-makers to support our kids and let all fall sports and school competitions (speech, DECA, etc.) go on. Trust the coaches, teachers and parents to protect the kids, not the politicians.
Doug Clark
Chanhassen