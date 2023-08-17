I am writing to encourage residents of Chanhassen to speak out and voice their opinion with regard to the proposed and upcoming development in Chanhassen.
It seems that a number of businesses have an interest in proposing development in Chanhassen. I am concerned. I love my city and want the best for the land and for its constituents. I am afraid that a feeling of community and preservation of the natural beauty of our city is being somewhat sacrificed in favor of high density development requiring variances of the current code.
Chanhassen already has a number of cafeteria style and fast food restaurants. While I like Café Zupas' food, it would be more suited to a location near Highway 5 and Great Plains Boulevard.
The civic campus project is important. How could the parking lot near Byerly’s serve this project and enhance the beauty of the area?
Avienda Village is becoming a high density, retail, residential and commercial development. City planners, please don’t lose sight of a vision for Avienda Village to become a beautiful space where people come to walk, linger and spend their time and money because they’re in love with it!
My final comments have to do with the proposed compromise to the wetlands at the Audubon Business Park. Do we really want a sterile environment there dominated by buildings and asphalt? I would be willing to pay to put that land in conservancy with the arboretum’s help if a better proposal is not put forth.
I am asking the city planners and residents of Chanhassen to remember what you love about our community and the beauty of the land. Let’s not lose sight of that vision.
Residents, please let the city council and mayor Ryan know how you feel.