I am writing to encourage residents of Chanhassen to speak out and voice their opinion with regard to the proposed and upcoming development in Chanhassen.

It seems that a number of businesses have an interest in proposing development in Chanhassen. I am concerned. I love my city and want the best for the land and for its constituents. I am afraid that a feeling of community and preservation of the natural beauty of our city is being somewhat sacrificed in favor of high density development requiring variances of the current code.

