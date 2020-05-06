I am writing to thank the Chanhassen Library for instituting curbside pick up of ordered books. I cannot express my gratitude for the library's brilliant idea.
As a senior citizen on a fixed income, I am not in a position to buy books on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Also as a senior, I am not in a position to pay for Netflix or other pay for TV items, such as Sling and the like.
As basic cable leaves much to be desired, and having always been an avid reader who frequents the library weekly, as is my daughter, the ability to continue to get free books from the library is a godsend for both of us.
It helps to pass the stay at home time. I am amazed at the books we have been reading which have been so inspiring such as "A Gentleman in Moscow" (a man who was confined in a hotel for over 30 years) and "Years of Wonder" (which is about life in the time of the plague).
Also, I would like to thank the library book club established by Kathy Perschmann and Cindy Hromatka for proceeding on with the book club through virtual meetings.
All of this adds stimulation to our lives which otherwise may have been super dull and boring.
Many thanks to Mr. Patrick Jones and all the wonderful library staff.
Janis M. Calos
Chanhassen