Editor's note: The author sent this letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and asked that it be published in the newspaper.
I wanted to thank you for reestablishing Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day on June 2, 2021.
I was diagnosed with ALS May of 2020. This diagnosis rocked my world!
We have all heard about other diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and cancer. I never heard very much about ALS. It seemed like a disease that would happen to someone else.
Since my diagnosis I had a crash course on ALS. I was very frustrated that there was nothing I could do to fight ALS. Reestablishing Lou Gehrig Day will help to draw attention and funding to fight this terrible disease.
I was very curious about Lou Gehrig. I found some articles on the internet about Lou Gehrig. He was a brave and courageous man to face continued disability and an early death. After reading his speech at the first Lou Gehrig Day I was shocked! He talked about all the good things in his life. It seemed like he had accepted his “bad break” with strength and courage. It was surprising that he considered himself to be “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
So, I thank you for making June 2, 2021 Lou Gehrig Day. I hope that by reinstating Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day, ALS will gain more attention and funding to help find a cure.
Eleta Donaldson
Chanhassen