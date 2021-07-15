I recently read a letter detailing how cities like Victoria were built on Christian principles, and while this is undoubtedly true, our church and state should remain separate.
Although I am a Christian myself, I feel that government should not be influenced in any way by religious principles or beliefs.
While the Constitution of the United States and of Minnesota prevent the government from favoring any set of beliefs, and there is no official church in any state, churches have much stronger influence on local communities.
Government has a responsibility to help all citizens, and no outside factors should distort this view. While I don't believe churches are bad for the health of communities, all government decisions and actions ought to be based solely on logic and facts, not religious principles.
Americans in the 1700s knew that keeping religion separate from government was a good idea, and we would be wise to agree.
Josh Boevers
Chanhassen