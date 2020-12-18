The Electoral College should be maintained, but modified.
That system, as currently operated, is flawed in that it occasionally allows for a candidate to win a presidential election even when another candidate has garnered more of the national popular vote. This is because 48 states, including Minnesota, allocate all their electoral votes to the candidate winning the most popular votes in that state; a “winner take all” system.
However, those states have a wide range of populations within their boundaries. This election outcome has occurred several times; as recently as 2016. To remedy this, there has been talk of modifying or eliminating the Electoral College.
A change currently being strongly pushed is to have states allocate all their electoral votes to the candidate that has won the national popular vote. Either eliminating the Electoral College, or using this change to render it pointless, negates a major beneficial effect and that has to do with recounts.
If only the national popular vote is used, that sounds good, but it creates a recount problem. Most of our recent elections have been decided by a popular vote margin of a few percentage points or even as little as a small portion of one percent. Such outcomes would encourage the losing candidate(s) to demand a national recount; something very slow, expensive, litigious, and fraught with claims of vote tampering.
The recount result would undoubtedly again yield a very close tally, and much of the population would feel their election had been manipulated and stolen. This has been apparent in individual state recounts; let alone doing this in all 50 states. The Electoral College system makes it relevant to do a recount only in those few states where the popular vote margin was extremely close; and avoids a national recount debacle.
Research of recent elections should show whether the electoral vote process could be improved over the current “winner take all” system within states by going to a “winner take the congressional district” system. That is one vote would be won by the candidate getting the largest popular vote within a congressional district. Maine and Nebraska currently use this system. Their senatorial votes go to the state popular vote winner, but the two “senatorial” votes could also be assigned to the candidate winning the most congressional districts within a state. If tied, the two votes could be split.
Breaking down the electoral votes into congressional districts allows for doing a recount only in those districts where the popular vote was very close. Hopefully, recounts on such a local level would be quicker, cheaper, and perceived as less likely to have been manipulated by outside interests.
The country, and Minnesota, should consider going to a system of allocating electoral votes based upon the winner of each congressional district. That system may not eliminate the chance of a candidate winning the electoral vote without the largest popular vote, but it should make it less common and any recounting to be more manageable.
Reuben Kelzenberg
Chanhassen