April is national Volunteer Appreciation Month and we appreciate all the volunteers out there that make our communities stronger, safer and healthier for everyone.
We are proud to say that Minnesota consistently ranks in the top states across the country for volunteerism rates, and encourage you to seek out opportunities if you are not already involved with a cause you are passionate about.
Organizations like ours, Southern Valley Alliance, couldn’t do the vital work we do without the support of our extraordinary volunteers.
From answering calls on our 24/7 crisis line to working an information table at a local festival, our volunteers provide an incredible amount of support, allowing us to reach and serve more people in need in our community.
Your time, talent and resources are beyond value; thank you for being a volunteer!
Christie Larson
SVA Executive Director