I write in reference to Mayor Tom Funk’s letter “Question meaning of ‘equity’” (Jan. 23), but I want to address my fellow Carver County residents, not him.
One of the jobs of any mayor is to be the public face of our city. In this case, Mr. Funk has certainly not done that. Please do not judge the people of Victoria based on Mr. Funk’s condemnation of our public school system and District 112’s efforts to promote equity in our schools. I strongly believe that writing his opinion piece under the heading of mayor of Victoria is disingenuous and misleads readers to the belief that we all share his views.
Rest assured, Victoria has many residents who actively support our schools, even while working toward a more open and transparent relationship with the school board and administration.
In addition, please recognize that Mayor Funk is actively running for state senate office, so I urge you take his words with a grain of salt, as he is clearly writing to promote his run for higher office. If he was truly interested in transparency, he would have mentioned that.
Keely Mandel
Victoria