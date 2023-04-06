While I am blessed to be in good health so far in retirement, it was a priority of mine to find good health insurance in case of any complications that may arise along the way. Luckily for me, I was eligible to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan.
My plan provides me all the benefits and coverage I was looking for. I can protect my long-term health by actively seeking preventative measures like cancer screenings and blood tests, and at the same time I am encouraged to stay fit with my covered gym membership. Minnesota winters are no joke, so if I don’t want to go outside, I even have virtual fitness classes I can sign up for from my living room. Staying fit from the comfort of home? Easy!