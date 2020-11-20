How is your day going? Let us make it better.
We went to Aldi, and a young woman loaded her groceries from the cart to her car. She asked if we wanted her cart. We accepted with thanks. We said that we would pay it forward.
Gary was wearing a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran shirt. After several minutes, that lady ran into the store to thank Gary for his service. She said she was driving away and felt badly that she didn't thank him. I said, "You're going to make him cry." She said that it made her cry as well, and the tears in her eyes were visible — as well as ours. Wow!
Then, as we were waiting in line to check out, we insisted that a gentleman go ahead of us, because his line was not moving. He added a bouquet of flowers to his cart. After paying for everything, he turned and gave the flowers to Gary. It was a combination of Gary's kindness and service to our nation. A second WOW!
We will always remember this when we go into Aldi.
We will continue to "pay it forward."
Gary and Margie Nash
Chanhassen