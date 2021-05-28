I want to let the Carver County Sheriff’s Office know how grateful I am to you that one of your deputies was there with my friend immediately after her horrific car accident.
It gave me such comfort to know that someone was there for her and she was not alone.
Actually, in all my years, I never fully comprehended or appreciated what a blessing police are to victims of car accidents. It made me realize that God uses you as ministering angels to people in their time of great needs.
Thank you to all sheriff’s personnel, whether you’re in the jails, on patrol or in administration, for hanging in there to a job God obviously has called you to.
I am so sorry for the hateful negativity you must hear, feel and read about, but just know there are so many more people who truly appreciate you and are grateful for your desire to protect and serve all peoples.
I know with certainty that my friend’s family as well as all of her friends are truly grateful and thankful for all of you. God bless you!
Nancy Obermeyer
Chanhassen