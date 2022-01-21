We must demand accountability for the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 when our U.S. Capitol was overrun by MAGA militants. The day that the certification of the free and fair election of 2020 was to happen. Together we all watched in horror as America was attacked, our Capitol defiled, our lawmakers fled for their lives and the Capitol Police in their valiant fight were overrun.
We watched the overwhelmingly white crowd with their marching orders set their sites on the Capitol, looking to wreak havoc and overturn the election. The scene was in stark contrast to the demonstrations just months before by peaceful protestors standing up for Black lives, where they were met with lethal force. As a nation we must demand accountability for everyone involved in this attack and those that are still working to defile our democracy.
The 2020 election saw record voter turnout, and we have also seen the nefarious attempts to prevent people from voting, especially Black and brown people and indigenous people. We need to come together and remain vigilant to protect and defend the right to vote. We know there are voter suppression laws being passed all across the country, and this should worry everyone.
By the printing of this letter to the editor, we may have already seen a critical vote on the two bills to protect voting rights: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act which restores the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Pay attention to the U.S. senators who voted to save our democracy, stand with the legacy of Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those that voted to stand on the side of autocracy.
This is up to all of us. If you have seen the new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” you will understand when I say that I urge you to pay attention and “look up.”
Tracy Leggett
Chaska