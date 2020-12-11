Your voice is but dead.
To borrow and honor the words of Abraham Lincoln, I write the following:
Twelve score and four years ago, an idea, conceived in liberty and born of the blood of free men, was brought forth for all. Could a government of the people, by the people and for the people survive and prosper? It has, not without fault, grown and prospered.
Yet today our nation lies in the shadow of a great beast. A beast that threatens to defile the sacrifice of those who have come before and devour those to come after. A founding principle of our government, the voice of the people, the vote, is all but dead.
Shame on all of us who have grown accustomed to a system that just “works” without our diligent attention to ensure that it continues to function and protect our God-given liberty.
We must act, we must urgently fight to fix the blatant flaws, lest this nation of freedom, forever perish from the earth.
Paul Staut
Minnesota Election Integrity Team (MNEIT) volunteer
Chanhassen