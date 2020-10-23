letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

The League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County is offering a nonpartisan election resource, VOTE411.org.

This “one-stop shop” for election information covers nearly every race in the state and provides simple, helpful tools to assist Minnesota voters navigate the voting process.

VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other relevant election information for all voters nationwide. It is particularly useful for young and/or first-time voters who want to learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place, and more.

We encourage all of you voters to visit VOTE411, become well informed, and cast your vote with confidence!

Marcia Eland

LWVECC President

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you