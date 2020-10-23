The League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County is offering a nonpartisan election resource, VOTE411.org.
This “one-stop shop” for election information covers nearly every race in the state and provides simple, helpful tools to assist Minnesota voters navigate the voting process.
VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other relevant election information for all voters nationwide. It is particularly useful for young and/or first-time voters who want to learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place, and more.
We encourage all of you voters to visit VOTE411, become well informed, and cast your vote with confidence!
Marcia Eland
LWVECC President