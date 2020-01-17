Regarding Dr. Muhammad Khalifa’s comments on "Islamophobia and Christian Privilege."
I am not a Christian, Jew or Muslim, but I take issue with the comments Dr. Khalifa makes regarding Islamophobia and Christian privilege.
There is no country on earth that is more inclusive, kind, benevolent and open to non-Christians than the U.S. Witness the fact that we recently voted in two Muslim women to Congress in the last election.
Yes, there are a handful of people who are not welcoming to various groups that they are bias toward, for any number of reasons. I wonder how many Christian equity directors you can find in any one of the 53 Muslim countries around the world. My guess is the number is zero. And I doubt anyone would dare to even suggest it. You can find numerous cases where Christians, Jews and non-Muslims are driven out or murdered in Muslim countries.
I wish he would straighten out his own society before he begins to denigrate our great society. One of my best friends is a Muslim. I do not have any problem with Muslims as long as they do not spew such caustic remarks like those made by Dr. Khalifa. Refer to his paper titled “Islamophobia and Christian Privilege: What Educators Must Know.”
Thomas Harings
Chanhassen