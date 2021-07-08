As a Vietnam veteran, I believe that those of us who served, and the thousands of my fellow men and women who died, did not risk their lives so that only some of the citizens of this country can vote.
Voting is not only a right but a duty. If lawmakers decide to limit access to voting, they do not do this in the best interest of this country, but to further their own agenda and political influence.
The very best option is that every American vote and have their vote count. To disenfranchise voters and make voting only an option for a privileged minority is not what our founding fathers fought for or believed in for the future of our country.
Thomas Erickson
Chaska