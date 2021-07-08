letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

As a Vietnam veteran, I believe that those of us who served, and the thousands of my fellow men and women who died, did not risk their lives so that only some of the citizens of this country can vote.

Voting is not only a right but a duty. If lawmakers decide to limit access to voting, they do not do this in the best interest of this country, but to further their own agenda and political influence.

The very best option is that every American vote and have their vote count. To disenfranchise voters and make voting only an option for a privileged minority is not what our founding fathers fought for or believed in for the future of our country.

Thomas Erickson

Chaska

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events