I agree with the letter posted last week from Chris Commers, Chaska Education Association president ("Fund the schools our students deserve," March 4).
Our family have been residents in Carver County since 1977 and have obviously been a part of the growing community and school growth. We have voted over the years for many referendums to keep our school strong, and yes, have seen necessary tax increases.
Our four children did attend parochial grade school; they then attended high school in the public school system. In addition to paying private school tuition, we always supported tax increases, which the referendums necessitated to improve the education in the county.
I heard various comments while waiting to vote among various people sharing opinions on tax increases, as well as talking with neighbors when the last referendum was proposed. Unfortunately, there may not have been enough information explaining the necessity and dire need of what might transpire without the funding. Growing districts need good schools. Good schools foster the growth of educated youngsters. Educated youngsters become viable, informed, active citizens.
It is important that we reach out to our state legislators to listen to their constituents and increase state funding for education, so that not all the burden rests on the counties to handle all the rising costs of necessary education needs.
It is more apparent now, especially after experiencing a year of COVID, that educators and families have been extremely stressed and now face even more concerns that inadequate funding will certainly produce as we face the future.
I urge all Carver County residents to become informed, read proposals, listen to opinions, reach out to educators and school board members: find out what is needed to make our community strong and vibrant and continue to be a great place to raise good citizens.
Nancy Gagner
Chanhassen