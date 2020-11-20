Thank you to those who voted for me as your next Victoria City Council member. I am humbled and honored.
To those of you who did not vote for me, it is my hope that over the next four years I will be able to earn your trust and support. It will not be easy, but I am dedicated to putting in the time, effort and hard work to get there.
It does not matter if you voted for me or not, we will not always see eye to eye. However, being able to have differing opinions is one of the things that makes this country great. I am excited to hear yours and share mine with you.
During these unsettling times, now is the time to come together as a community. Great opportunities lie ahead. I know if we work together and treat each other with respect, we can make Victoria the best city it can be.
I am all in and looking forward to working with and for all of you. Who's with me?!
Chad J. Roberts
Victoria