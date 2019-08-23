My uncle often said, "There ain't no more land."
Soon Lennar will decimate the land formerly known as the Prince Galpin Boulevard property. Trees and plants will be bulldozed away. Animals will be killed or displaced in the process. (Who has not seen the fawns when you drive by that area at sunset?)
The current ecological system will be destroyed and the small parcel of land that will become part of Lake Ann Park will be affected. Other properties around the area will see a change, too.
Many of you have tried to protect the property or have worked to achieve the best outcome for it. I greatly appreciate and applaud your efforts.
Sadly, it is now time for damage control and your work is not done. As the land is ravaged, wildlife will be inevitably killed, hurt, orphaned, or become disoriented. Please care for them. Make contact with animal and wildlife organizations that care for such injured creatures and seek their assistance.
Monitor the activity on the land, too, and assure all agreements are kept. Look for any opportunity, no matter how small, to preserve or maintain the integrity of the property.
Keep your ears open, also. You just might hear Prince from afar singing Joni Mitchell's song "Big Yellow Taxi." When he comes to the lines "Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you got till it's gone; They paved paradise and put up a parking lot," I am confident he will be singing loudly and with much emotion.
Marcia McLean
Columbia, South Carolina