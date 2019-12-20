The Chanhassen City Council approved the 2020 budget, an increase of $721,500 above the 2019 amount. The vote was 4 to 1 in favor and, in my opinion, Councilor Julia Coleman was the only one that got it right with her no vote.
Most residents are not aware that the City Council, in October, approved a franchise fee that will increase the average homeowners' utility payments by an average of $5 a month, starting in February of 2020. Commercial businesses will pay much more.
Also, Mayor Elise Ryan mentioned that this levy is over and above new growth projected for 2020. As Coleman had mentioned, when the city needs to increase spending in one area, we must do as any wise business does and tighten our belts in another area. Where is the accountability?
Gary Haberman
Chanhassen