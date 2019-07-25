As more and more attention is focused on the campaign of terror being reigned on immigrant communities across the country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it is important to recognize the active role of institutions in our community in carrying out such inhumanity.
The Carver County Jail in Chaska serves as an ICE detention center, holding dozens of detainees each day and night. The jail is one of four ICE detention centers in the state and is the closest to the Twin Cities.
We continue to see images and hear stories of families being separated, children and adults dying in custody, and asylum-seekers being deported back to dangerous situations in their home countries, and our community is complicit.
Though the Carver County Jail may not meet the same abhorrent descriptions of the ICE concentration camps currently being filled with people on the southern border, the jail does play a major role in empowering a federal agency that should be immediately abolished.
TJ Hart
Chanhassen