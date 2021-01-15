To the Republican politicians, RNC, and Republican party as a whole:
What transpired Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill was no less than domestic terrorism caused by the treasonist words of our president, and each Republican is responsible for allowing that to happen.
Every double standard you’ve allowed for President Donald Trump, every time you’ve agreed with him on his lies or didn’t publicly disown his actions and words of hatred, you’ve added fuel to the fire. You allowed a man, with no regard for our legal or political system, to step far beyond his borders of power, and walk all over an already fragile system.
The job of the president was created so that we may have someone we can look to, for strength, support, and integrity. President Trump has shown the opposite of these values, and as a country we should be ashamed that we allowed him to disgrace this sacred office.
It is not necessary to agree with a president’s politics and policies to be able to respect him as our leader. Both of our previous two presidents were great leaders. President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush both had triumphs and failures in office. However, in times of crisis we could, and still can, look to them for leadership and guidance. One a Democrat, and one a Republican, they had very different politics, but they had one important thing in common, they upheld the integrity of the office of the president.
Our political leaders in this country are theoretically voted into office as civil servants, chosen by the citizens of this country to represent the best interests of its people. I don’t believe that either the Republican nor the Democratic parties hold this value. Party loyalty to lobbyists and donors often takes priority over the needs of the American people. In this, both parties share the blame for the problems with our political system. However, throughout Trump’s presidency, especially through the election until now, the Republican Party has stepped so far over the line of the integrity of their offices, to uphold their loyalty, to a single man, who holds only his best interests at heart.
There will be severe ramifications to our country and democracy for many years to come because of what has transpired over the last four years, the last three months, and the last few days. And at the root will be the Republicans, who refused to break from party loyalty, who will be responsible.
I urge every Republican to look closely at themselves and remind themselves, they are in office to serve the American people, not to serve their party or their own personal interests; that they each take a moment and re-evaluate their ideals of what it means to be a good person and civil servant.
The events that transpired on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 need to be a wake-up call that our country is severely broken, and if not properly cared for and nurtured quickly, we may well be facing down the end of our democracy and freedoms.
Ashley Smith
Chanhassen