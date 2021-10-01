Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, a Chaska family physician, according to an interview in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, is calling for civil disobedience against the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing masks. He is asking all of us to ignore vaccine and mask guidance intended to stem the spread of COVID-19. He is drafting a bill to make Minnesota a “health freedom sanctuary state.”
Facebook and TikTok have banned advertising from the Jensen campaign posted content that has been debunked by third-party fact checkers and for misinformation on COVID-19 guidelines.
Jensen joined a federal lawsuit seeking to halt vaccine distribution that was filed by a group whose founder took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Jensen said he is not vaccinated and has no plans to.
COVID-19 is spiking across Minnesota and across the country, but instead of joining the fight, Jensen is nonetheless continuing to spread fear and misinformation.
Jensen’s proposal would allow businesses to put their profit motive ahead of protecting their employees, customers, and communities.
Minnesota has reported a seven-day average of 1,596 new COVID-9 Delta cases as of Sept. 9, up from 63 recorded in July.
Can one imagine what Minnesota would be like if we had this person as governor the past year? We would be like Texas, Florida, and Mississippi with a vaccination rate of half of Minnesota. Our hospitals would be overflowing and our suffering would reach down to the youngest of us all.
The Hippocratic Oath is one of the oldest binding documents in history, the oath written by Hippocrates is still held sacred by physicians: To treat the ill to the best of one’s ability, to preserve a patient’s privacy, to teach the secrets of medicine to the next generation, and to do no harm.
John Curtis
Chanhassen