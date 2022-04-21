As of this year, more than one million Minnesotans are 65 or older. Our elders have contributed greatly to the success of our state and country, and I believe we should honor and protect them during their final years.
However, I am worried that Minnesota’s senior care system will soon be unable to support our elderly because severe staff shortages are hampering senior care operators across the state.
The state plays a major role in setting the rates for aging services, but it’s not enough to cover the cost of care. As a result, professional caregivers often do not make enough money to make ends meet.
Low wages have made it exceptionally difficult to hire and retain workers. Today, there are approximately 23,000 unfilled senior care positions across the state, and consequently, three out of four nursing homes are limiting admissions.
This issue affects both seniors and their loved ones who are often tasked with navigating the process of finding care. I was lucky enough to help my mother-in-law find local memory care support, but I know many friends who are struggling to locate convenient care options for their parents.
In some cases, new care facilities being built are delaying their openings or are opening on a limited basis due to their inability to find staff.
Without higher wages to help fill these positions, Minnesota’s elderly will find it increasingly difficult to access care.
I urge state legislators to address this problem by investing in higher wages for caregivers and boosting reimbursement rates for care.
I hope they can take immediate action and fulfill the state’s obligation to protect access to these essential services. Our seniors deserve nothing less.
Kathy Schroeder
Chanhassen