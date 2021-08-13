It’s called “America last.” President Joe Biden and his handlers from the former Barack Obama administration are out to drastically change and weaken America, in preparation for their post-America global government. There — I said it. What other conclusion can we come to?
As usual, there’s great support for the Biden agenda from the hate-America crowd in academia and Hollywood. Now, much of corporate america, including big tech, has gone totally woke also, the price it must pay for doing business with the Chinese Communist Party in order to have access to the huge Chinese markets.
Just consider:
1. The Biden administration and Germany have just reached an agreement which will allow completion of the Russian natural gas pipeline into Europe. (Sorry America, Vladimir Putin gets the money.) Contrast this with Biden’s shut-down of the Keystone and other American gas and oil supply lines.
Hundreds of thousands of American jobs have been killed directly and indirectly, jobs that required no taxpayer support and provided a good living for workers and their families. America is once again dependent on foreign nations for energy and Americans pay a whopping 50% more at the gas pump and elsewhere relative to last year. This clearly illustrates Biden’s un-American agenda.
2. So also does his enabled entry of hundreds of thousands of unknown illegal aliens across our southern border with subsequent integration of them into the interior of the United States. No masks have been required of the MS-13 crowd, COVID carriers, terrorists and their devices, and everyone else coming across the border. One result — a huge increase in the number of dependents on U.S. taxpayers.
3. American free enterprise: COVID closures, greatly increased energy costs, etc., have been disastrous for small and medium businesses. But making things far worse, the Biden administration is subsidizing payments to the unemployed, with hundreds of billions of dollars created out of thin air, motivating many to remain unemployed. Meanwhile, the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar is dropping like the proverbial rock.
4. Consider the Paris Climate Accord, which Biden has reinstated after President Donald Trump’s removal of the United States from it. While this accord is a huge and immediate burden on Americans and American companies and their employees, it gives China a waiver for decades. China sends far more carbon dioxide and equivalent greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the USA.
Shall I go on? Schools and other institutions are being told by the Biden administration to advance a divisive, anti-America “critical race theory.” But there’s no emphasis on bringing up America’s student scores with regard to math, science, English, etc.
Leftists want to shut down the “America First” message, and they cry “racism” when confronted with it. Translated, our quality of life must necessarily deteriorate greatly in their world view. But they’ll never admit it.
Vince Beaudette
Victoria