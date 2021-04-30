My spouse and I drove over to Lake Susan last summer to check out the lake and the boat landing, thinking that it might be a spot to launch our fishing boat.
One look at the water and we had second thoughts. The water was very green and dirty looking and we decided that we would not want to eat any fish out of this lake!
Compared to Lotus Lake and Lake Ann, Lake Susan’s water quality looked very dingy and dirty. We wondered why there was such a difference in the upkeep of these lakes.
I understand that the city of Chanhassen now has an opportunity to partner with the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District in improving the water quality at Lake Ann. The city can apply for grants to help fund this project. Sounds like a win-win to me!
I would urge the city to follow through with this worthwhile project so that we can again be proud of all the lakes within our city borders.
Rebecca Varone
Chanhassen