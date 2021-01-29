Minnesota winter means we’re not only dealing with COVID-19 cases, but the cold and flu too.
Accordingly, our state’s pharmacies, both small and large, are prepped and geared up to provide patients with the care they need. Pharmacies are continuously on the frontlines of patient care — but especially in times of increased health threats.
During flu seasons for as long as most can remember, pharmacies were there to administer influenza vaccines and medications to treat it. And in the face of COVID-19, pharmacists kept their doors open, adapting to ensure patients had the medications, medical advice, and care they needed despite the global strain they faced.
Fortunately, no matter the health situation, pharmacists have been a reliable partner in healthcare and able to do our work because of the supply chain work done by distributors. Healthcare distributors safely and efficiently distribute most of the state’s pharmaceutical supplies, allowing pharmacists to get the medication patients need and ensure proper patient care. And now, in the midst of the pandemic and flu season, the partnership between pharmacies and distributors is more important than ever.
With the vaccine continuing to be dispersed across the state, Minnesota’s pharmacies are ready to serve you during this challenging time. Partnership between pharmacists, distributors and other healthcare sectors are key to the health of our communities now and into the future.
Sarah K. Derr, PharmD
Minnesota Pharmacists Association executive director