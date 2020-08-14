Soon (September 2020) our United States Postal System will be so crippled and bankrupt that we will be wishing we had said something sooner.
During the George W. Bush Administration, the GOP pushed through a requirement that all postal retirements must be funded for 75 years in advance. The reason being that the postal service was losing money. Should we require the FBI and FAA to do the same? They don’t make any money.
Money for the postal system has been allocated by Congress, but the money will not be accessed because we now have a new postmaster general in Louis DeJoy. So far, he has dismissed the top two executives that handle the day-to-day operations. Twenty-three additional executives have been displaced, losing decades of knowledge about the postal system.
Timely delivery has been replaced with ‘It will get there eventually.’ Employees have complained that piles of mail sits on the loading dock and waits for another day. Bankruptcy is close at hand, next month, September. Mail-in voting is five to ten times normal.
President Donald Trump says he will object to any aid for the U.S. Postal Service and that mail-in voting is ripe with fraud and corruption.
The U.S. Postal Service should be sacrosanct, or too valuable to be interfered with.
Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Virginia, chair of the House subcommittee responsible for postal oversight, called the reorganization “a deliberate sabotage” to the nation’s mail service and a “Trojan horse.”
We and the world are shaking our heads.
John Curtis
Chanhassen