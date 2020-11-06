The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is the crown-jewel of Minnesota, and a haven for families across the country to retreat to, connect with nature, and make cherished memories.
The Wilderness is the lifeblood of northeastern Minnesota's amenities-based economy, and supports sustainable jobs and businesses in the region. For generations, elected officials from across the ideological spectrum have worked together across the aisle to preserve the Wilderness and the economy it sustains.
Now, with the threat of a new sulfide-ore copper mine at the edge of the Boundary Waters looming, our elected officials must honor this legacy of bipartisan support, and pledge to permanently protect the Boundary Waters Wilderness.
Leaders from both sides of the aisle have long prioritized protecting the Boundary Waters from mining and toxic pollution. In 1909, President Theodore Roosevelt established the federally protected Superior National Forest, which contains the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Throughout the twentieth century, these protections were expanded and strengthened to limit mining and development in the area, and ensure that future generations could enjoy a thriving and undisturbed Boundary Waters Wilderness. It's a proud, and powerful legacy that has kept this area pristine for over a century.
Protecting the Boundary Waters is more than just a proud tradition, it's smart politics. More than half (57%) of Minnesota voters say they are more likely to vote for a political candidate who will fight to keep sulfide-ore copper mining away from the Boundary Waters, and more than two-thirds (68%) want the Boundary Waters permanently protected from threats such as sulfide-ore copper mining. Our elected officials have a responsibility to meet the demands of voters, and that means honoring the legacy of bipartisan support for preserving the Boundary Waters.
The proposed Twin-Metals sulfide-ore copper mine at the edge of the Boundary Waters would damage the Wilderness, and devastate Northeastern Minnesota.
Our elected officials must continue to uphold the legacy of bipartisan support and pledge to permanently protect the Boundary Waters Wilderness.
Betsy LePlatt
Chanhassen