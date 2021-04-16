April is national Volunteer Appreciation Month and I want to thank all the volunteers out there that make our communities stronger, safer and healthier for everyone.
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are needed more than ever at nonprofits and we applaud all of you that are helping during this challenging time.
We, at Southern Valley Alliance, couldn’t do the vital work we do without the support of our extraordinary volunteers. From answering calls on our 24/7 crisis line to working an information table at a local festival, our volunteers provide an incredible amount of support, allowing us to reach and serve more clients.
Thank you to all of you that give your time, talent and resources to assist your community organizations. We are very appreciative of all you do!
Christie Larson
SVA Executive Director