A message to the school board and superintendent:
When parents send their children to public school, they have certain expectations: They want them to learn basic reading, writing, and math skills, learn basic socialization and life skills, and they expect the schools to be safe.
Public schools are no longer safe for children in the way parents assume.
Schools are throwing the weight of an adult world onto the shoulders of students, rather than protecting them. For example, they preach theories like climate change to small kids who cannot understand it, but who clearly understand the fear that comes with it. This does nothing but create unnecessary anxiety.
They expose children to the idea that they might not be the gender they have grown up to believe, causing them to question themselves at a time when they are incapable of rational thought.
Even more disturbing, the teacher's union is lobbying the Legislature to pass laws that mandate children learn a Planned Parenthood-supported graphic, sex-ed agenda — one that makes most adults cringe.
Last month, my 8-year-old granddaughter covered her eyes during a Disney movie where two cartoon adults kiss — whispering, “Tell me when it's over." She clearly isn't ready for what you all have planned for her.
How dare you steal the innocence from these kids.
Equity and culture programs call attention to the skin color of children at a time when they just want to play and make friends. Despite what your 'studies' show, kids don’t care about race, nor do they want, nor understand, the division you are creating.
Children are bullied into believing that their own skin color is the problem with society, forcing them to apologize for their "white privilege." The result is an inadvertent bruising of the tender soul of every white child who now feels shame for something they cannot control.
Conveniently, the Minnesota bullying laws don't apply to administrators or teachers.
There is no recourse for shamed students in this system.
School Board officials sit in chairs of righteous power, rarely considering what these PC policies look like through the eyes of students. Many kids come from broken homes or homes filled with chaos. Schools should be a salve to their hearts, places of comfort — not tumultuous spaces of adult problems and divisiveness.
It's no wonder that anxiety and ADHD in children are skyrocketing. It's no wonder that depression and suicide rates are up.
Meanwhile, math skills, writing skills, map-reading skills, geography proficiency — they are all declining. The very skills students need to get through life are sorely lacking in graduates today.
Shame on you.
It is time that you start listening to parents and give them back a say in their children’s education. Stop pandering to unions and outside socialist organizations. Despite flowery names like "Reimagine Minnesota" or "Education Minnesota," these entities are intent on dividing our children by creating chaos within their young, growing minds.
Political power has no place in public education. Parental input does. Start making our children — and their parents — your priority.
Editor's note: The author has a grandchild in District 112.
Lynn McHale
North Oaks