My father has been a resident in local assisted living for about one year. Our experience has been great — the location is convenient for family and friends to visit and near many of my dad’s favorite places. Most importantly, the compassionate staff do a wonderful job of helping my father feel at home.
We’re thankful we found a home for our father, but we know other people are having difficulty finding a place for their parents. Worker shortages in long-term care have reached crisis levels. Right now, there are 23,000 caregiving positions in Minnesota that remain unfilled. As a result, 35% of assisted living locations and 78% of nursing homes are limiting admissions.
Think about that for a minute — they have space to care for more seniors who need care, but they don’t have the staff to support them.
As a former caregiver myself, I understand the high demands of the profession. It’s a calling for many, but the pay often doesn’t reflect the emotional and physical toll of the work. I worry that unless something is done soon to address the low wages for professional caregivers at senior living facilities, care is going to become much harder to access.
Minnesota now has over one million residents who are 65 or older, and that number is growing quickly. Sooner or later, the majority of our elders will need some form of care and services, so we must do more to make sure that we are ready.
Permanently raising the wages of caregivers would be a great first step to recruiting and retaining caregivers. It is my hope that senior care operators and the Minnesota Legislature can work together to make this happen.
Paula Atkins
Chanhassen