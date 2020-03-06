A member of the Eastern Carver County school board sent an email to Victoria Mayor Tom Funk after he attended the budget open forum at the Victoria Recreation Center.
The email requested a meeting with Parents for D112. The school board has had our contact information for several months and could have contacted us directly if this offer were sincere.
Our group would prefer to communicate publicly rather than privately — in an effort to bring transparency to this community.
Parents for D112 have been articulating our views since the June 2019 School Board meeting. We have been clear that we reject all efforts by this district to educate or discipline students differently based upon skin color. We reject the notion of creating "protected class" students as the district references in its own documents.
We reject cultural Marxism coming into the schools in the name of equity or culture. We object to using terms like "white privilege" and "Christian privilege," along with lessons that teach students that people of color have the right to a victim mentality and should use it to their advantage (11th grade English, CHS). We reject an anti-American revision of history, and we reject the unspoken segregation within our classrooms.
We are against children being surveyed about personal issues like gender, home-life, or political affiliation with no privacy protections. A concerned mother expressed this very sentiment regarding implicit bias surveys at the January 2020 school board meeting. Not one administrator has bothered to contact her.
At the August 2019 meeting, another concerned parent asked that the district stop requiring parents to opt out of all school communications simply because they want to opt out of all surveys. There has been no follow-up to her concern.
After the referendum defeat, the school board publicly stated that they will double down on equity and other programs that are unfamiliar even to parents. Some examples are: Innocent Classroom Project at Pioneer Ridge; Voices of Tomorrow; the Achievement and Integration Plan (Partnership with Eden Prairie references “protected class” students).
Parents for D112 Group has nothing to do with the decision about East Union School. The superintendent admitted in the Feb. 17 Star Tribune article that they've considered this closure "as a budget measure for many years." And yet, the school board is keeping East Union open for 124 students while making cuts to the detriment of thousands of students.
As a group, we recommend that the school retain teachers that directly influence our children rather than highly-paid administrators, including the two most recent hires.
Crystal Quiring
Chaska