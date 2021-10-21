In a paid letter to the editor that was featured in both the Chaska Herald and the Chanhassen Villager this past week, some concerns were raised about the amount the district spends per student, as well as the inflation factor that is included with the referendum question. (“Biggest negative on referendum,” Oct. 14.)
We recognize that others in our community may have similar questions, so we wanted to make a public response to the questions and concerns.
Eastern Carver County Schools regularly compares itself to 14 other school districts in the Twin Cities metro area that are similar in size and demographic makeup, including Edina Schools, which was referenced in the article. Of those districts, Eastern Carver County Schools ranks 11 out of 15 in total expenditure per student, at the $17,669 that was referenced for the 2019 fiscal year. Edina is one of the 10 districts that have a higher expenditure per student, at $20,116 per student. If you visit eccsvote.org, you will find a chart that shows each of the school district’s actual expenditures per student by fiscal year.
The other concern that was raised was the inflation factor that is included with this referendum question. It is important to note that of our comparable districts that currently have an operating levy, Eastern Carver County Schools is the only one that does not currently have a levy tied to inflation. The result of this is that as inflation continues to rise and our funding stays static, the gap of what we need to maintain our current level of services widens. The inflation factor is being requested to provide a more sustainable financial model into the future, to withstand the effects of inflation on our operating budget.
The school district publishes a comprehensive budget document each year that lays out the revenue and expenditures we anticipate. This 300+ page document can be found on the district website’s Finance and Operations page. In addition, the district goes through an extensive financial audit each year, and since 2011 we have received national recognition for our financial statements and protocols.
Ron Meyer
Director of Finance and Operations
Eastern Carver County Schools