Eight out of 10 Americans (both Democrats and Republicans) agree that our political system is out of control. Billions of dollars are pouring into campaigns from corporations, unions and the wealthy.
Even our local elections are being influenced by outside money, and lobbyists are often influencing the decisions that are made by our government representatives.
Big money in politics is really about how our government makes decisions on all the issues we face and who is represented in our democracy. Special interest groups pour large sums of money into political campaigns and they expect something in return. Citizens lose their voice in the process.
American Promise is a group of citizens from all political backgrounds who are supporting a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. A 28th amendment would overturn the 2010 Citizen's United Supreme Court decision, which gave human constitutional rights to corporations and struck down laws that provided limits on campaign spending. It would return power to the people and ensure that we return to our democratic roots.
American Promise has several chapters in Minnesota, including the AP West Metro Chapter. If you would like to work toward returning governmental power to the people, instead of corporations and billionaires, check out americanpromise.net or go to our local Facebook page at American Promise-West Metro, MN.
Becky Varone
Chanhassen