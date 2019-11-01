While I am an ardent supporter of free speech and freedom of the press, I do question the value of printing an ad that does not inform but does serve to divide people and spread irrational fear.
A recent (Oct. 24) ad that appeared in the Chaska Herald and Chanhassen Villager, which I will not give name to the owner nor content, had an unwritten, yet flagrant goal toward fear-mongering.
Ads of this ilk do not “inform” the community, they only hurt and divide. Say “No” to fear mongering, and “Yes” to all are welcome in our beloved District 112 community.
Ellen K. Bean
Chaska