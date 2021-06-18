There are only three states that have larger legislatures than Minnesota, but despite its size, or maybe because of its size, our legislature has again failed to complete their work and will again go into special session.
The facts are that since statehood in 1858 our legislature has been forced into special session more than half the time, and in the last 11 biennial sessions it has been 100%. Most of these special sessions are due to the legislature not getting their work done (according to MPR News).
Many will now say it is because we have divided government, but that is a lame excuse, not a reason. Personally, I think divided government is a good thing. Divided government allows a range of political input and requires the sides to work together to provide a result that best serves the state’s residents. What we get instead is party leaders setting their highest priority on holding the party line. The result is failing to get their job done and failing to serve us. In the end, a result is worked out in overtime, not by the whole legislature, but by just the governor and the top leaders of the House and Senate.
So, what is the solution? I believe we need to shrink the legislature's size, probably cutting it in half, and then making it full-time.
The more important fix is for us, the voters, is to not elect those who prioritize party over Minnesotans. Political parties serve a useful purpose providing a home for those with similar ideologies, however when they require elected members to support the party line under threat of being primaried, they are abusing their role. Most political parties start meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance, in which we pledge allegiance to the flag and nation, not to a political party.
Too many of our elected leaders have supporting their party agenda as their top priority. As voters we must put our people, state and nation at the top and then party.
Jim Weygand
Carver