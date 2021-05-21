There is something inherently wrong when a judge is allowed to create state law, bypass legislative oversight and dictate to a business sector what they should carry as inventory.
This is the case when Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig allowed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt the California “clean car” standards for Minnesota. As a result, this will force Minnesota automobile dealerships to carry additional hybrid and electric vehicles in their inventory.
With the stroke of a pen, Judge Palmer-Denig created new law within the MPCA without the Legislature having the ability to debate its merits, examine the data and amend any part as they deem necessary. Excuse me, but I didn’t vote for the judge, nor do I know her platform or know her scientific acumen. This “end run” is vintage Gov. Tim Walz and his Democrat allies.
Auto dealerships plan inventory based on consumer interest, history and innovation. The economics of “demand theory” has been altered by the government. If Minnesotans were motivated by climate change to increase their purchases of a variety of EVs, they would be available. Dealerships are motivated by profit (gasp) and certainly would cater to increased interest. Also EVs have their own negative “environmental footprint” — a topic for another day.
Ironically in their written court statement, the MPCA cited legislative approval of the Next Generation Energy Act of 2007. Yet now they insist on sidestepping that process for an administrative law judge’s signature. There is no provision as to how dealerships will deal with unsold vehicles and the added impact to their bottom line. Meanwhile, Republicans are attempting to hold this initiative from passing by denying an environmental funding bill, something that will add more drama to the issue.
Additionally, legislators are being pressured to have the state build more charging locations. Wrong. That should be recognized as an entrepreneurial venture by the marketplace to pursue. I don’t recall the Legislature building gas stations for the consumers. Government rarely gets it right when they interject themselves into business and commerce — such as the Northstar Rail.
Elected Republicans in St. Paul are being denied input into an important topic that has economic implications. This is not just an issue over “clean car” standards, but a method which bypasses the legislative process. This is not representative government and it should be soundly rejected.
Joe Polunc
Waconia