The current energy policy of the Joe Biden administration with regard to fossil fuel and climate change has eclipsed any semblance of logic and reality.
What we are witnessing are policies specifically designed to increase the cost of fossil fuel products in order to advance an agenda by those who are devoted to “green energy." That is, to make alternatives an equal competitor.
At the end of the Donald Trump administration, the U.S. had just become energy independent and was capable of exporting products.
From day one, President Biden signaled an abrupt change by executive order. The result was the cancellation of oil/gas exploration on the North Slope, stopping construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and halted drilling leases on federal land. Not only did this leave us with a 2 million barrels per day deficit, but investment in the energy sector decreased. To make matters worse, an inflation rate of 6.2% is adding to the cost for all products.
The president has begged OPEC to increase production, but to no avail.
He has called out the energy companies for price fixing — a shopworn Democratic ruse. Biden has now ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. At a daily U.S. consumption rate of approximately 19 million barrels — you can do the math.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has stated our energy reliance is in “transition” and fossil fuels will become increasingly expensive.
Rather than an “all of the above” approach, including nuclear, an economy based on solar and wind will never work. The energy sources are too sporadic and unpredictable. Battery storage technology is not capable of delivering when needed.
The current interest in electric vehicles is the result of government subsidies for purchases and charging stations. But without steel alloys, composite body parts, rubber tires, lithium, manganese, nickel and cobalt as components of batteries — all coming from fossil fuels and hard rock mining — EVs could not be produced. Electricity for the EV doesn’t occur by magic either. How “green" are they?
I predict our over reliance on “green energy” will be in evidence this winter as countries will suffer from a lack of preparedness. Already fearing the worst, Britain, Germany, China and India are currently buying massive amounts of coal.
Americans will continue to suffer as Biden remains loyal to the “green energy” crowd. Sometimes reality is the best teacher.
Joe Polunc
Waconia