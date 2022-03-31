Mary Leizinger recently wrote comments that need to be challenged and clarified. (“Costs may be deployed elsewhere,” March 17).
In her piece, she references the tragic Archer Amorosi incident with other officer-involved deadly force encounters.
Leizinger doesn’t mention that according to BCA reports, deputies used pepper spray and a stun gun before resorting to deadly force. Each officer-involved incident has unique circumstances that force their actions.
The current demand for change largely stems from the George Floyd incident which shocked the conscience of everyone. Yes, law enforcement needs to be held accountable but the standards must be clear.
Leizinger attempts to equate Minnesota’s lack of a capital punishment provision with police officers acting as “judge, jury and executioner.” Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines have nothing to do with the “use of force” statutes. The use of deadly force is to stop the potential life threatening action by the person towards the officer(s) and/or others. A split-second decision must be made by officers as to the subjects’ ability, opportunity and intent.
Citing Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson’s drunken escapade and resulting restitution payment with holding Carver County Attorney Metz and Sheriff Kamerud financially responsible for the Amorosi civil settlement fails any benchmark. The two situations are not analogous.
Carver County presently has a law enforcement crisis responder funded through Health and Human Services. A second has been approved as per the 2022 annual budget at a wage of $101,537. The Sheriff’s Office acknowledges the value of integrating this effort and is onboard with expanding the service to 24/7 coverage.
The writer advocates cutting the mounted posse budget. This has always been a volunteer undertaking with much of the cost paid for by the devoted members. But there is value in a trained horse and rider as better vision is important in searching, plus the horse is a formidable object in crowd control.
Editor’s note: The author is a retired Carver County Deputy Sheriff.
Joe Polunc
Waconia