In March, Gov. Tim Walz demonstrated sophisticated leadership by informing Minnesota of what needed to be done, and why. He harmoniously directed Minnesota’s stay-at-home orders while collaborating with federal agencies to ensure Minnesota could handle a sudden outbreak.
The opposition to his efforts carried little weight as Gov. Walz continued to gain substantial approval ratings.
But Gov. Walz’s strategy for the 2020-21 school year (“the strategy”) marks an immense deficit in leadership. The deficit is not unique to Gov. Walz — it’s a marked leadership failure that plagues modern American politics and arises from three flawed approaches.
First, the strategy confuses rather than clarifies. The strategy is confusing because it delegates the discretion to open or close to each school district based on a loose set of guidelines. The guidelines themselves are confusing because they offer no clear conditions for opening or closing. Rather, the strategy provides mere suggestions to each school district as to how a district could potentially make a decision.
In the 2020 market, confusion is the enemy of growth. Every boardroom in America, let alone Minnesota, is confused. That confusion has resulted in hiring freezes and the greatest economic downturn in American history. The strategy adds to economic confusion because full-time working parents are trying to determine work schedules against the prospect of distance learning.
Second, the strategy is rooted in malleable data, not principle. Gov. Walz claims he is providing a “scientific” response to the question of whether schools should reopen. But the reopening of schools is not a scientific problem, it is a policy problem. Gov. Walz needs to instill a principle such as “clarity,” and generate a policy from that principle.
Gov. Walz had an opportunity to demonstrate to the country that the United States can balance safe education, market growth, and targeted protection for its most vulnerable citizens. A simple rule mandating the reopening of schools and the included requirement that schools offer a distance-learning option would serve this purpose.
Finally, the strategy reflects the modern trend to operate out of political fear. The strategy conveniently absolves Gov. Walz of all political responsibility for any negative implications of the district’s decisions. What’s more, it demonstrates that nobody knows what is going on — politicians are just scared they will be blamed for not doing enough.
The problem is, by doing more than is necessary, lives are being ruined. Ask any law student who graduated in 2020.
The strategy is a leadership failure that reflects deeper problems in modern institutional politics. Our fear of COVID-19 is creating more problems than the virus itself.
We are moving goal posts from “support hospital inventory” to “avoid getting the virus.” As we shift the goal, we open, close, re-open, and close again. The modern lack of clarity, principle, and courage is destroying more lives than COVID-19. Gov. Walz has demonstrated the capacity to lead well. Where did it go?
Brandon Carmack
Chanhassen