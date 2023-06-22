After reading the May 25 article, "Students protest use of church for graduation ceremony," I was struck with a thought: "We're throwing out the baby with the bathwater." It seemed as though no effort was made in the article to highlight the good that churches do in our cities and around the world.
For centuries, churches have been viewed as a bedrock in community life – an unwavering place where the hungry can go for food, where those in need can get clothing, and, in some churches, where the homeless can even find shelter. Grace Church itself gives back to our community through programs like Clothing Closet, where they give clothes, diapers and household items for free to those in need.
They also partner with Ruby's Pantry to provide food to the community. In addition, members of Grace travel the world on global missions providing free healthcare (immunizations, pacemaker surgery), food, and spiritual care in partnership with local churches. And it's not just Christian churches; mosques and synagogues also commonly provide to their communities.
But, oh dear, Grace Church teaches the Bible, including traditional family values. This situation, my friends, is a slippery slope. We cannot teach students to avoid being offended by someone or something at all cost (like graduation being held in a church). Can these students not attend weddings that are held in churches? Funerals? If this were the case, none of us would be able to leave the safety of our own homes.
We've got to put an end to this trend of canceling the things we don't agree with (or that don't agree with us). I hope these students understand that life will be filled with people who don’t agree with them and might even be mean to them. It’s a cruel world. Rather than treating our youth like glass, we should help them understand that there is power in experiencing beliefs, opinions and places that are different than themselves. It's through the juxtaposition of differences that we better understand ourselves. Our differences make us stronger. But, this is the world we live in, where we overlook all the good things to focus on what we view as the bad things.
What the school administration should do is just keep the money and hold graduation on the field outside. Sure, it might rain but at least nobody will be offended.