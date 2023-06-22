After reading the May 25 article, "Students protest use of church for graduation ceremony," I was struck with a thought: "We're throwing out the baby with the bathwater." It seemed as though no effort was made in the article to highlight the good that churches do in our cities and around the world.

For centuries, churches have been viewed as a bedrock in community life – an unwavering place where the hungry can go for food, where those in need can get clothing, and, in some churches, where the homeless can even find shelter. Grace Church itself gives back to our community through programs like Clothing Closet, where they give clothes, diapers and household items for free to those in need.

