With support of city leaders and a group of dedicated community members, Chaska became a Yellow Ribbon City almost 10 years ago. The mission statement “Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is united to bring service members all the way home” is a powerful statement that we take seriously.
Over the past three years, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (BTYR) of Chaska has partnered with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) to raise funds for transitional housing for homeless veterans in Carver County. MACV’s mission is "to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota.”
As partners BTYR and MACV will be hosting our fourth annual golf tournament on Sept. 1 at Deer Run Golf Course in Victoria. The goal is to raise over $20,000 in 2021 to be earmarked for transitional housing for veterans in Carver County. With community support we believe we can reach that goal.
We are asking companies, civic and military organizations, and individuals to consider helping us reach that goal by:
- Registering to golf by forming a team or registering yourself individually (lunch, dinner, a cart, and golf are included in the registration fee).
- Sponsoring the tournament (sponsorships begin at $200 and up to $10,000 or more). BTYR of Chaska is a 501(c)(3) organization.
- Donating a new, unused item to the silent auction.
- Purchasing items from the online auction that will be live at 7 a.m. Aug. 22 through noon Sept. 4. We have a variety of golf and non-golf related items in the auction, so everyone can participate.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Crooked Pint is holding a fundraiser for BTYR of Chaska, with a portion of their proceeds being donated to BTYR. Plan to have dinner that evening (5 to 9 pm) and mention that you know about this event to your server so they know you are supporting our efforts.
For more information about BTYR, the golf tournament, the online auction, or the event at the Crooked Pint, please check our website. The website address is: btyrofchaska.wordpress.com and our mailing address is BTYR of Chaska, P.O. Box 421, Chaska, MN 55318.
Libby Fairchild
Committee Member
Beyond The Yellow Ribbon of Chaska