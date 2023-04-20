More than 500,000 Minnesotans are paying more than 30% of their net income toward rent, according to the Minnesota Housing Partnership. More than 60% are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

All it takes is a major crisis like an illness or an injury that prevents you from working and becoming homeless is a very real possibility. Or the simple reality of trying to live on Social Security benefits when the average monthly benefit payment is about $1,600! How can you afford rent when, according to rent.com, the average rate is about $1,500 for a one-bedroom apartment in Chaska?

