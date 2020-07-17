The recent revelation that Dr. Scott Jensen is under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice (MBMP) is noteworthy, but maybe for the wrong reason.
The MBMP mission is to protect the public health and safety by ensuring practitioners are competent, ethical, and have the necessary knowledge and skill. No one can fault this. Normal complaints are for a variety of malpractice issues. Complainants are kept anonymous and have immunity from civil and criminal prosecution. Dr. Jensen has two separate complaints filed against him for comments he has made locally and nationally. Certainly, an unusual circumstance considering they are for statements and not any medical intervention.
But there may be a different metric in play. As the reader may know, Scott Jensen is also the Republican state senator from Carver County. It is no secret there are ongoing differences with how Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public health policy has now clashed with economic and political considerations. Following the progression of the pandemic, one sees a wide variability with how Walz has managed the state's response. Changing health models by MDH and Walz diminishes public confidence.
Additionally, sending positive-tested adults to nursing homes borders on malfeasance. Statewide mortality figures routinely show 80% can be attributed to congregate care facilities. How did this happen?
As a medical doctor, does Jensen have a "duty" to remain silent in the face of questionable policy? Did he forfeit his First Amendment rights when he became a doctor or senator? Must he accept the governor's unilateral policy mandates — that most likely couldn't pass legislative scrutiny?
Is he at fault for exposing the coding issue on death certificates? How is his comparison between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in error? These are questions we must ask ourselves.
By continuing to hold onto his peacetime emergency declaration through "special sessions," Walz maintains his iron grip with statewide medical protocol. One might be cynical enough to see a health concern purposely ginned up to push for more absentee balloting — already enthusiastically supported by Secretary of State Steve Simon.
Are these two complaints sent to the MBMP the proper use of that board of 16, or just symptomatic of a different pandemic?
Joe Polunc
Cologne