Many will tune out of Minnesota politics now that the regular legislative session is over. However, now more than ever is the time to call on our elected leaders to take action against tyranny.
Because the legislature has adjourned, Gov. Tim Walz now has free reign to use his executive powers how he sees fit. For more than 400 days, Walz has used his executive authority to create law around the legislature. Businesses, churches, and schools have all felt the pressure from Walz — many of which did not survive his reign of terror.
Because of his behavior, there is a growing movement to impeach and remove Gov. Walz from office. If State Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen) believes in the Minnesota Constitution and the separation of powers, he would sign on to Articles of Impeachment against Walz.
Holding Walz accountable cannot wait. When he calls a special session this summer, Boe ought to fight for this cause. If he doesn’t, perhaps he will be replaced with someone who will.
Christine Mortenson
Chanhassen