On Sunday, Dec. 22, my neighbor’s townhome caught on fire. She lost everything in that fire and my heart breaks for her.

Three other units in that building sustained varying degrees of damage (mine had some smoke damage), but were spared from the actual fire itself thanks to the rapid response of emergency units from Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Excelsior, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

I understand some of those units had been at a fire earlier that morning as well, and must have already been exhausted.

Thank you to the volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line for others. Without them the consequences of this fire could have been more devastating than it was.

Janet Arnold

Chanhassen

